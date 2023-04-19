Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 732.7 Million by 2027 at CAGR of 14.9%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller.

The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period. The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the emerging economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the smart irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Weather-based controller segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing need to adjust the watering schedule based on local weather conditions has increased the adoption of the Weather-based controllers by the large scale commercial farms.

Agricultural Industry is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Agricultural applications such as open field and greenhouses are increasingly adopting smart irrigation controllers to enhance crop quality and reduce water usage.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market on the basis of Type, End Users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Weather-based controllers

Soil-based controllers

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Non-Agriculture Industry

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Purchasing Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

