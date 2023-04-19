Transportation Analytics Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Cubic, Alteryx, TomTom

Stay up-to-date with Transportation Analytics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Transportation Analytics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Transportation Analytics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Transportation Analytics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), Siemens (Germany), Cubic (United States), Cellint (Israel), Alteryx (United States), Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria), INRIX (United States), Indra Sistema (Spain), Trimble (United States), TomTom (Netherland)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Transportation Analytics market to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Remote Sensing, Transit Management, Traffic Management, Incident Management, Logistics Management, Others) by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics) by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The global transportation systems and analytics market are expected potential growth in the next few years, due to Rapid globalization, high travel convenience, and hyper-urbanization. Transportation analytics helps in extracting all the data related to transportation and provides actionable insights. It involves high-performance reporting and analysis tools to measure the performance of transport logistics. Transportation data from a variety of different sources automatically flows into an analysis system in a secure way. It is then associated together and processed to generate detailed figures and reports. Escalating the need for improved access to resources, customer base, and systems that provide proficient control to companies to efficiently manage vehicle traffic may spur demand.
Market Trends:
• Government Initiatives for Smart Cities
• Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates
Market Drivers:
• Growing Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure
Market Opportunities:
• Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With Its
• Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Transportation Analytics Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Transportation Analytics
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM (United States), Siemens (Germany), Cubic (United States), Cellint (Israel), Alteryx (United States), Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria), INRIX (United States), Indra Sistema (Spain), Trimble (United States), TomTom (Netherland)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
