Mainframe Market Report: Trends, Growth, Industry Size and Global Forecast 2022-2027

The global mainframe market size reached US$ 2.18 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% (2022-2027).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Mainframe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global mainframe market size reached US$ 2.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

A mainframe refers to a central data repository in a data processing center of a corporation linked to users with terminals and workstations. It possesses the ability to protect complex transactional and operational rules and policies, handle high-volume input and output (I/O) and run multiple operating systems. It also offers flexibility, access and data security and supports new services and markets to cater to competitive challenges and device variety. In recent years, mainframe has gained traction due to the dependence of various industry verticals on it to host commercial databases, transaction servers, and applications needing high security and availability.

Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the enhanced performance and cost of hardware sources, including a central processing unit (CPU) and external storage media. Additionally, the increasing focus on constantly re-evaluating business IT strategies to support changing marketplace is escalating the demand for mainframes. Other than this, the integration of mainframes with advanced technologies to expand application assets and support on-premises, new cost models, and cloud solutions is creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the rising investments to update conventional core systems for digital transformation and innovation of process strategies, applications, and IT infrastructure are accelerating the product adoption rate. Moreover, the launch of multipurpose and flexible versions that can effectually reconfigure the hardware and software resources, such as memory, device connections, and processors, is strengthening the market growth.

Mainframe Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global mainframe market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Atos SE, BMC Software Inc, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited (HCL Enterprise), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.) and Wipro Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mainframe market based on type, industry vertical and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Z Systems

• GS Series

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail

• Travel and Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

