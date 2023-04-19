Bone Densitometer Market Size (USD 57.42 Billion by 2030): An Essential Tool for Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Treatment

Bone Densitometer Market 2023

rise in prevalence of bone related disorders and increase in number of osteoporosis cases are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟖.𝟑𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟕.𝟒𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bone Densitometer Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Acne Medication Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐃 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Bone densitometry, also known as bone mineral density (BMD) testing, is a diagnostic test that measures the density of bones. It is a non-invasive test that uses a special type of X-ray, called a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan, to measure the amount of minerals, such as calcium, in a specific bone or group of bones. This test is used to diagnose osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and brittle, and to assess an individual's risk of developing fractures. It is also used to monitor changes in bone density over time and to evaluate the effectiveness of osteoporosis treatments. Bone densitometry is typically performed on the spine, hip, or wrist, but can also be done on other bones.

✅ 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Technology

• Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA)

• Ultrasound

• Other Technologies

By Application

• Central Scan

• Peripheral Scan

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Other Medical Facilities

By region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global bone densitometers market. Presence of key players across North America and robust infrastructure provided for research activities in the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in investments in the healthcare sector and growing R & D activities for new product launch in the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

