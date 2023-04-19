Global Clinical Nutrition Market : Trends, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2028

Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical nutrition refers to the practice of analyzing and providing nutrients to patients in order to maintain their health and prevent or treat illnesses. This can involve the use of specialized diets, supplements, and other medical foods. The clinical nutrition market includes products and services used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.

The global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which require specialized nutrition therapy.

The market is segmented based on product type, which includes infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Enteral nutrition is the largest segment, accounting for more than half of the market share, due to the increasing adoption of tube feeding and the rising number of patients with gastrointestinal disorders.

Geographically, North America dominates the clinical nutrition market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical nutrition among the population.

Some of the key players operating in the clinical nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd, Nestlé S.A., and Hero Nutritionals Inc. These companies are focusing on new product launches, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for clinical nutrition products and services.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in number of patients utilizing advanced clinical nutritional products, and increase in R&D investments by governments in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and strict regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in clinical nutrition and untapped potential in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The governing authorities such as WHO, ESPEN, ASPEN, and others have released guidelines regarding nutritional assessment and screening of hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Nutrition therapy based on guidelines and recommendations by authorities has been carried out for all the patients. It involves determining the requirement of water, protein, and energy for the individuals and providing them in required quantities to ensure nutritional adequacy.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

The oral segment contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its widespread usage in patients as it offers ease in intake and convenience for treatment of several diseases. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including enteral and parenteral.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The cancer segment held the largest market share with nearly one-third of the global clinical nutrition market share in 2018, and would continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need to fulfill nutritional deficiency occurring in patients from various treatments such as hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant. The research also discusses segments including neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of chronic disease including coronary artery disease, diabetes, ischemic stroke, and few cancer indications in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in metabolic disorders and rise in patient awareness regarding adoption of clinical nutrition products.

