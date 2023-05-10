Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the amphibious vehicle market. As per TBRC’s amphibious vehicle market forecast, the market is expected to reach $5.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.76%.

The rise in concern for border security and terrorism is driving the amphibious vehicle market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest amphibious vehicle industry share. Major players in the amphibious vehicle global market include Bae Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Science Applications International Corporation, Inc., Textron Systems.

Amphibious Vehicle Market Segments
1) By Propulsion: Waterjet, Track-Based, Screw Propellers, Other Propulsions
2) By Application: Surveillance And Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation, Excavation, Other Applications
3) By End Use: Defense, Commercial

An amphibious vehicle is a vehicle that can move a person or object both on land and in the water. Amphibious vehicles are used on land or water where wheeled transportation alone would not function well because of terrain and traffic congestion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Amphibious Vehicle Market Trends
4. Amphibious Vehicle Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Amphibious Vehicle Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

