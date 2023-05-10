Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the amphibious vehicle market. As per TBRC’s amphibious vehicle market forecast, the market is expected to reach $5.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.76%.
The rise in concern for border security and terrorism is driving the amphibious vehicle market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest amphibious vehicle industry share. Major players in the amphibious vehicle global market include Bae Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Science Applications International Corporation, Inc., Textron Systems.
Amphibious Vehicle Market Segments
1) By Propulsion: Waterjet, Track-Based, Screw Propellers, Other Propulsions
2) By Application: Surveillance And Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation, Excavation, Other Applications
3) By End Use: Defense, Commercial
An amphibious vehicle is a vehicle that can move a person or object both on land and in the water. Amphibious vehicles are used on land or water where wheeled transportation alone would not function well because of terrain and traffic congestion.
