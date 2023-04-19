Customusic Service Company Chooses Videotel Digital Signage Players for its QSR Clients

Customusic Service Company Chooses Videotel Digital for its Reliable and Affordable Digital Signage Media Players for its QSR Clients

GILBERT, Ariz. (PRWEB) April 19, 2023

Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and Hypersound directional sound speakers, today announced that Michigan-based Customusic has chosen Videotel Digital's reliable and affordable VP92 media players as their preferred digital signage for their QSR clients.

"We pride ourselves on delivering ambient positive sound and attractive video that enhances the customer experience for all our clients. Our goal is not only to help create an enjoyable atmosphere consistent with our clients' brand, but also one that operates seamlessly. Because it is critical that all our installations run reliably 24/7, Videotel Digital's VP92 digital signage media players were an easy choice. Not only are they reliable, but they are feature-rich and affordable. Our clients appreciate the immediacy with which they can change out menu items, offer special features, or launch new products remotely from a variety of devices." – John Devine, Operations Manager, Customusic Service Company.

Customusic is a privately held company that was originally established to offer background music for commercial environments but has expanded to offer wireless drive-thru, satellite and internet music, flat panel display installation, data and networking, facility surveillance, and recording, as well as phone systems and music-on-hold.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "Videotel Digital's VP92 digital signage media player is an ideal choice for restaurant operators who need a flexible and easy alternative to static menu boards providing the ability to make immediate menu changes – whether to add a new featured item or switch between breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings. Our VP92 industrial-grade media player has sophisticated functionality and has proven reliable while available at a very reasonable price." She also noted, "Our media players include powerful cloud digital signage software with no subscription fees, licensing, renewal, or upgrade fees. No catch."

For more product information go to https://www.videoteldigital.com.

