U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Gainesville, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Cooke County with the opening of their newest office location.

GAINESVILLE, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Gainesville, Texas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities. It will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Cooke County beginning April 17th. The office will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking dermatological treatment in rural areas may face prolonged wait times or need to commute for an hour or longer to reach the nearest practitioners in urban or suburban areas. To mitigate this issue, U.S. Dermatology Partners has taken the initiative to launch more than 30 new offices across eight states. These offices, including the one in Gainesville, will make it more convenient for rural patients to receive vital dermatological care. Certified Physician Assistant, Kenneth Spencer, will be the primary practitioner at the Gainesville office with oversight from Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Clint Moss.

According to Paul Singh, the CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners, "We are excited to offer our premier dermatological services to residents of Gainesville and Cooke County. This new office will give these patients access to preventative care options that will enhance their overall well-being and allow them to obtain prompt diagnosis and treatment options for skin cancer and other severe illnesses when they are in their earliest, more manageable stages."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Forney, Texas, and Muskogee, Oklahoma, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.

Located in the Texoma region of North Texas, Gainesville is the county seat of Cooke County. This thriving community offers a variety of specialty shops, dining locations, arts and entertainment, and outdoor recreation opportunities. A favorite among these is the Frank Buck Zoo. Founded in 1930 as the Gainesville Community Circus, the Frank Buck Zoo is located within the 30 acres of Leonard Park and is home to more than 130 animals. In 2020, the zoo won an award from the Zoological Association of America for its renovated prairie dog enclosure.

The new Gainesville office is conveniently located at 427 N. Grand Avenue, Gainesville, TX 76240. The new Gainesville office accepts Medicare and Medicare Supplement programs as well as most national medical insurances including Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Aetna, as well as regional insurances including Amerigroup. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (940) 584-1014 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With nearly 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology.

To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners