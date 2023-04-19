Cloud Native Computing Foundation Celebrates 58 New Silver Members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

As cloud native technologies become ubiquitous among enterprises, CNCF continues to grow its influence and reach

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that it has continued its unprecedented growth over the last quarter, welcoming 58 new Silver members to the foundation.

As one of the fastest-growing open source foundations ever, CNCF now has over 800 member organizations, including some of the largest names in technology. The foundation welcomed more than 220 new members in 2022 alone and now hosts more than 150 Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects under its helm and fosters a community of over 190 thousand contributors.

"2022 was the year cloud native became the new normal , and in 2023, we are seeing continued adoption across the board, including a large number of innovative organizations based in Europe like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, SNCF, and Zalando," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As the community joins together at the sold out KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam and virtual with a record-breaking 15k+ attendees, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the new additions to our ecosystem."

About the newest Silver Members:

About the newest End User Supporter:

Adobe is the global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions.

About the newest End User Member:

Expedia Group creates transformative tech that fuels partner growth while enabling unforgettable experiences for all travelers, everywhere.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

TNO aims for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable life. As an independent research organisation, we are the driving force behind innovation. We make knowledge serve the common good.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

More information is available about End User support and membership.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

