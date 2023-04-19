Hiab receives truck mounted forklift orders in the US

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 APRIL 2023 AT 10:00 AM EEST



Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts with HiConnect worth EUR 13.3 from one of its existing US customers. A dealer customer also made a large EUR 3.1 million order for PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts. The orders were booked in Cargotec's Q1 2023 order intake and will be delivered throughout the year.

"We are very happy that we continue our valued relationship with two companies that have again put their trust in our truck mounted forklifts. The MOFFETT and PRINCETON can both be unmounted from a truck in less than a minute to deliver safe, reliable performance on even challenging terrain," says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Management, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab.

The MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts will be supplied to a long-standing Hiab customer and used to deliver building materials throughout the US. There is a growing interest in the PRINCETON brand that is sold by a US-wide network of premier material handling equipment distributors. The PRINCETON units in the order will be supplied to an established dealer that will sell them to its own customers.

The MOFFETT truck mounted forklift model ordered is the M8 55.3P NX with a moving mast and a lifting capacity of 5,500 lbs. The MOFFETT M8 55.3P NX model delivered has a pantograph option so it can reach and pick up a load on the far side of a trailer. While it is very powerful, it is still compact enough to be carried on a wide variety of truck and trailer classes. All MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts are compliant with Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada and European Stage V regulations.

All the MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts in the order are delivered with connectivity enabled and premium access to HiConnect™ for two years. HiConnect Premium provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation and condition, which can be used to optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime.





