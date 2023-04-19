Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Set to Register a CAGR of 3.70% and Reach US$ 3.40 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market is estimated to reach US$ 3.40 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 3.70%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased prevalence of prurigo nodularis will drive market revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global Prurigo nodularis treatment market.

The increasing awareness will fuel the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/prurigo-nodularis-treatment-market/8728

Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.5 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 3.4 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of prurigo nodularis is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global prurigo nodularis treatment market. Furthermore, increasing research for developing novel therapies for prurigo nodularis, advancements in medical technology, and improved awareness of prurigo nodularis among patients and healthcare providers contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global prurigo nodularis treatment market from four perspectives: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global prurigo nodularis treatment market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, capsaicin cream, emollients, and others. The corticosteroids segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are very effective in minimizing inflammation and itching associated with prurigo nodularis, and they are frequently used as first-line treatment for mild to severe cases.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global prurigo nodularis treatment market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment dominates the market because retail pharmacies are easily accessible to patients and provide a convenient option for patients to purchase medications prescribed by their healthcare providers.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global prurigo nodularis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global prurigo nodularis treatment market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the increased prevalence of prurigo nodularis, increased awareness of prurigo nodularis among healthcare providers and patients, increased diagnosis rates and demand for treatments, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, development of new prurigo nodularis treatments, a growing preference for topical prurigo nodularis treatments, and increased investment in research and development of new prurigo nodularis treatments.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/prurigo-nodularis-treatment-market/8728

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market are:

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation

The prurigo nodularis treatment market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Recent developments:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi obtained FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adult patients with prurigo nodularis in September 2022. With its approval, Dupixent became the first and only drug in the United States that was specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. announced a good outcome from Haduvio's Phase 2b/3 Pruritus Relief via Itch-Scratch Modulation (PRISM) study in treating prurigo nodularis in June 2022.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PRURIGO NODULARIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Antihistamines Corticosteroids Capsaicin Cream Emollients Others GLOBAL PRURIGO NODULARIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

PRURIGO NODULARIS TREATMENT MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8728

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Pertussis Market by Treatment (Immunization, Antibiotics), Patient Type (Pediatric, Adults) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Beta Thalassemia Market by Treatment (Erythroid Maturation Agents, Iron Chelating Drugs, Stem Cell Therapy, Others) Indication (Beta Thalassemia Minor, Beta Thalassemia Intermedia, Beta Thalassemia Major) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

NGS Automation Market by Product (Workstation/Robotic Platform, Reagents & Consumables), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market by Valve (Biological Valve, Mechanical Valve), Application (Pulmonary Valve Stenosis), End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, hospitals) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Cryotherapy, Curettage, Laser Therapy, Topical Treatment), End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/