Space Charging Coin (SCC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Space Charging Coin (SCC) on April 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SCC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

SCC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/162986_fff50b7a04518b42_001full.jpg

By integrating IoT with blockchain technology, SCC Platform provides services that allow users to operate their data and assets through wireless charging and mining. Its native token Space Charging Coin (SCC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 19, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SCC Platform

With the increasing deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across industries worldwide, data security and information related to IoT devices are becoming increasingly important. Data distribution and distribution alternatives using blockchain provide a verifiable, secure, and permanent way in comparison to traditional client-server architectures.

SCC is a space charging service that combines IoT technology and blockchain. It can provide services that allow users to operate their data and assets through wireless charging and mining. A wireless charging device embedded in an SCR device will be a new financial IoT platform service benefiting the sensor chain, local retailers, and consumers by generating data throughout its life cycle as it moves along the on-pack tag, label, or supply device. This will enable people to understand the actual commercial value and evaluate how companies can deploy and create services through models of SCC blockchain and IoT.

Users can also set the control device mounted on a smartphone, computer, smart TV, remote control, etc., and connect it to the SCC Mining IoT Core with the device to send data. The device's measurement data processor then sends the IoT contract value to the measurement device and starts working. At this time, the activated device will work until it sends a signal indicating that the value of the specified IoT Smart has reached a certain level of measurement mining. When the threshold mining value of the smart contract is reached, or the user DApp requests to check the current operation status, the data is sent for the user to check, and the final mined quantity information is sent to the Mining Blockchain Network.

There's SCC Platform asset management DApp service designed to be accessible to anyone with the internet and a smartphone. Assets can be operated on a small amount without burden, which can be operated to create a maximized revenue structure. Under the current system, an average remittance fee of 7% is incurred for international remittances, but the remittance service fee for assets generated by mining SCC token will be set at less than 1%. This creates a transnational financial network, providing international remittance scalability and designing wealth management operational services easily accessible to anyone at home and abroad.

In addition, the SCC Shopping Mall service provides a blockchain-based electronic transaction shopping mall and social media-based service, connects product suppliers and sellers, and provides sales and settlement management. SCC token obtained from user activities is quite freely available in the SCC Shopping Mall platform without intermediaries and fees, and user can use it as part of asset management.

About SCC Token

Space Charging Coin (SCC) is the native token that can be used without limitation within the policy of the SCC Platform. SCC holders can freely use the revenue streams obtained through mining and earned interests to purchase various products through the SCC Shopping Mall.

Based on ERC-20, SCC has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% goes into the foundation, 35% is distributed for circulation, 1% is provided for sale, 15% will be used for marketing, 9% is provided for development, and the remaining 10% is allocated to advisors.

SCC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 19, 2023, investors who are interested in SCC Platform can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about SCC Token:

Official Website: http://spacechargingcoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/spacechargingcoin

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162986