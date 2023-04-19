Quintus Technologies Introduces the Purus® Toolbox for Hot Isostatic Pressing

Enabling functional, complex surface structures and media channels, as needed for medical implants and aerospace components, while avoiding detrimental surface oxides in a cost- effective and environmentally friendly way

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Answering the call from producers of advanced components such as medical implants, turbine blades, and rocket engine nozzles, Quintus Technologies has developed a toolbox making it possible to get unoxidized component surfaces after Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), eliminating the need for difficult, costly, or hazardous pre- and post-processing.

"Oxidized component surfaces, and especially alpha cased titanium components—a brittle oxygen-enriched surface layer formed on titanium alloys during high temperature processes—are prone to crack initiation and therefore detrimental to component strength and reliability in operation," explains Peter Henning, Director Marketing & Sales, Quintus Technologies. "The oxygen, causing the oxidation during the process, originates from various sources, all of which must be controlled to ensure component performance. The oxidation issue is today (when at all possible) mitigated either by manually wrapping of all individual components in metal foil before the process, or by removing all oxidized surfaces using machining or etching with chemicals after the process."

Using the Quintus Purus toolbox, consisting of best practice in HIP operation, new HIP equipment hardware and software capabilities, and bespoke oxygen getter cassettes, most of these issues can be avoided or substantially reduced. This gives rise to design advantages and substantially reduces the cost and environmental impact of manufacturing components.

The issues around oxidized intricate surface structures and locations, which are difficult to inspect, are getting increased attention as additive manufacturing (AM) continues to expand the possibilities to design and build increasingly complex, functional structures. Examples of complex structure include trabecular structures designed for bone ingress of cementless medical implants, and the narrow media channels as used for cooling and fuel transport in high-temperature jet engines and space propulsion.

The concept behind Purus was developed, tested, and tuned over several years in Quintus Application Centers in Västerås, Sweden, and Columbus, Ohio, US, and then verified in beta testing by select partners requesting the functionality to support their business opportunities.

As the beta tests have shown that exceptional results can be achieved, the Quintus Purus toolbox is now made available as a retrofit to an existing Compact HIP system or as a feature to a new system.

Purus customers can opt to participate in Quintus® Care, a rigorous partnership program designed to reduce operational risks and provide trouble-free equipment operation. It also includes technical and application support and spare parts management.

"Having a Quintus Care contract allows for close collaboration on how Purus is used, optimized, and improved during the product lifecycle," notes Mr. Henning.

"Purus makes it possible to produce 'ready-for-use' complex surfaces directly from the HIP process without having to manually wrap each component in metal foil, nor remove oxidized surfaces by machining or chemical etching after the process. This reduces energy consumption, cost of manufacturing, and the need for hazardous chemicals," comments Jan Söderström, CEO and President, Quintus Technologies. "This innovation is yet another example on how we collaborate with our customers to create mutual and environmentally sustainable business opportunities."

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three principal areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 73 620 24 49, peter.henning@quintusteam.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies