Huading Awards President, Haige Wang, Receives Outstanding Achievement Award and Recognition from Members of U.S. Congress

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 36th Global Film and Television Arts Huading Awards ceremony held on March 31, 2023, marked the 15-year anniversary of the establishment of the Huading Awards. Haige Wang, who has successfully executive produced 35 consecutive Huading Awards was honored by U.S. Congressman Ted W. Lieu and the panel of judges with an "Outstanding Achievement Award."

During the presentation of the award to Wang, the presenter said, "Fifteen years ago, the Huading Awards emerged and rapidly rose to fame from the East to the world, with over 1,000 Chinese and foreign film industry professionals actively participating in and contributing to the event. The Huading Awards branched out and eventually grew into a big tree, becoming one of the top entertainment awards in Asia. By 2023, the Huading Awards had successfully held 35 awards shows. Wang and the Huading Awards team have been committed to promoting the exchange of Eastern and Western film cultures, using films as a medium and carrier to attract film industry professionals from all over the world to engage in cross-national and cross-cultural exchanges, using the universal language of the 'Film Dream' as a means of deepening understanding, eliminating barriers, and promoting peace."

In Wang's acceptance speech he said that as a global audience award, this honor belongs to the missions of viewers who have always followed, supported, and stood alongside the Huading Awards. In addition, he thanked the sponsors who have given them tremendous support throughout the years. His gratitude was also expressed to the media, journalists, film critics, volunteers, and others who have given positive exposure to the Huading Awards.

"We will continue to serve the world of film, to serve the exchange of Eastern and Western cultures through film. We firmly believe that film, as a universal language, will become a stronger bond for promoting friendship and strengthening peace," said Wang.

As an example of the promotion of peace, Wang invited Brandon Tsay to receive the award together on stage. Tsay is the Chinese American youth who bravely fought and stopped a greater tragedy during the massive shooting in Monterey Park in Los Angeles County during January 2023. Wang said that the trend of wanting peace between China and the United States is something that he and Tsay both share, and as long as there are more heroes like Tsay, China and the United States can overcome any difficulties moving forward. Likewise, in film, we must understand cultural differences and work together to expand the film market. Wang stated that he has great confidence in the future of the Chinese and United States relations, which was met with a standing ovation from the audience to express their respect for Wang and Tsay and the message of unity that they shared.

