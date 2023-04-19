Hybrid Solutions and Skale CRM Collaborate to Streamline Trading Process

Dubai, UAE - Hybrid Solutions, the leading technology provider, is happy to announce a strategic partnership with Skale CRM to streamline the trading process. This collaboration will bring together VertexFX Trader's advanced trading platform and Skale CRM's powerful customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, allowing users to access a single, unified platform for their trading needs. This partnership brings together two industry-leading companies with the goal of providing traders with an easier way to manage their investments. By leveraging Skale CRM and VertexFX Trader innovative trading platform, traders can manage their trades through Skale CRM, manage their portfolios more effectively, and make informed decisions faster than ever before.

Adel Jibrin, the CEO and Managing Partner of Hybrid Solutions, "Our mission is to provide VertexFX traders with the most advanced and reliable trading technology available. We believe that this partnership will be of significant value to our clients and will bring tremendous benefits to both the firms involved."

“We are delighted that Skale CRM is now fully integrated with VertexFX, the well-established Trading Platform.” Commented David Nussbaum the CEO of Skale. “This brings more diversified choice to our customers and extends our global reach which is all aligned with our strategic vision.”

About Hybrid Solutions

Hybrid Solutions is the leading provider of the advanced trading platform VertexFX Trader, offering traders comprehensive trading tools, trading signals, and real-time market data. Hybrid Solutions mission is to provide traders with the most advanced and reliable trading technology available. Hybrid Solutions adopted all the latest programming languages and tools to develop the trading front-end terminals and communication content and to deliver them as a single package named VertexFX Trader. The product guarantees flexibility, reliability, and security, and has shown excellent availability in all versions.

For more information about Hybrid Solutions, please visit: https://hybridsolutions.com/

About Skale CRM

Founded in 2015, Skale is an award-winning software company that provides a plug-and-play software solution to Forex Brokers. Our highly customizable enterprise-grade CRM and client portal solution is easy to use and is pre-integrated with over two hundred third-party applications on the Skale marketplace (including, payment service providers, Broker tools, VOIP and marketing applications, and more). This allows our clients to set up their entire tech stack through our platform in a timeous manner. Skale also has a sophisticated Introducing Broker (IB) management system enabling brokers to expand their businesses.

Whether you are a new forex brokerage or an experienced brokerage that is looking to scale further, Skale CRM is built to manage high volume, for multi-trading and multi-jurisdictional environments.

For more information about Skale, please visit: https://www.skalecrm.com/

Media Contact

Hybrid Solutions

Omar Hanash

Dubai

United Arab Emirates