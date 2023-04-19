There were 2,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,524 in the last 365 days.
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, 19 April 2023, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|April 12, 2023
|4.32%
|0.74%
|5.06%
|April 13, 2023
|3.91%
|0.72%
|4.64%
The most recent notification, dated April 14, 2023, contains the following information:
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Attachments
