Hand Dryer Market Report by Growth, Global Share, Size, Segmentation and Forecast 2022 to 2027

Hand Dryer Market Global Report 2022-2027

The global hand dryer market reached a value of US$ 792.1 Mn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 1,546.8 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% (2022-2027).

A hand dryer refers to an electronic appliance used for drying hands. It is utilized in public washrooms as an affordable alternative to paper towels. Its commercially available variants include automatic, high-speed, and push-button hand dryers. It is activated through buttons that trigger a sensor to detect motion, allowing the motor to release heated air for drying purposes. It also eliminates the risk of spreading pathogens and cross-contamination by maintaining an optimal level of hygiene and cleanliness.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global hand dryer market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automatic hand dryers for maintaining hygiene in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Moreover, escalating demand for contactless hand-dryers amid the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak to control the spread of the virus is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of blade hand dryers to reduce the bacterial spread in the washroom contributes to market growth. Besides this, the surging environmental consciousness among individuals and increasing preference for eco-friendly devices over towels and tissues to save paper has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Furthermore, favorable initiatives by the government of numerous countries for installing hand dryers in the commercial sector to strengthen infrastructure and ensure consumer safety is catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid technological advancements to mandate the prevalent hygiene requirements, and strategic collaborations among key players for launching efficient and affordable product variants, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Hand Dryer Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global hand dryer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Dyson Limited, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Excel Dryer Inc., Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd, Jaquar Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Palmer Fixture Company, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, and World Dryer Corporation (Zurn Water Solutions Corporation).

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global hand dryer market based on product, operation mode, mounting technique, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Hot Air

• Jet Air

Breakup by Operation Mode:

• Push Button Hand Dryer

• Automatic Hand Dryer

Breakup by Mounting Technique:

• Surface Mounted

• Wall Mounted

Breakup by End User:

• Hotel

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Food Processing and Service Industry

• Commercial Complexes

• Office Buildings

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

