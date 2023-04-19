Micro Mobility Market Will See Rapid Growth by 2030 | Yellow Scooters, Bird Rides Inc., Lime Scooter, Mobike, Motivate
The micro mobility market will obtain a value of USD 210.5 billion and a CAGR of 13% between 2020-2030. Micro-mobility vehicles are used for short-distance transport. Bicycles, skateboards, electric automobiles, and other micro-mobility vehicles are examples. Micro-mobility vehicles offer a wide range of applications, especially in business. The global demand for micro-mobility cars is constantly increasing.
The worldwide micro mobility industry has a number of opportunities due to advancements in smart cities and automotive infrastructure. The global micro mobility industry is booming as a result of a variety of factors, including rising demand for transportation services, government initiatives for smart cities, growing startup funding, and strategic investments. Nevertheless, low internet penetration in developing and emerging nations as well as an increase in bike theft and vandalism are impeding the market's growth. In addition, the development of bike-sharing infrastructure by the government and the use of advanced, modern transportation systems may present a number of prospects for the global micro mobility market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
Yellow Scooters (US)
Bird Rides Inc. (US)
Lime Scooter (US)
Micro Mobility Systems AG (Switzerland)
ofo Inc. (China)
Mobike (China)
Motivate (Lyft) (US)
Pride Mobility Products Corp. (US)
EV RIDER LLC (US)
Golden Technologies (US)
Merits Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
Invacare Corporation (US)
As greenhouse gas emissions have increased, many climate change initiatives have been developed, allowing politicians to place their hopes on electric automobiles. As a result, a climate change action plan was implemented to reduce transportation-related emissions by adopting sustainable and ecologically friendly transportation options such as public transit and electric vehicles.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The micro mobility market is divided into different segments. The market is divided into electric kick scooters, skateboards, and electric bicycles. The electric bicycle category dominated the market, accounting for a sizable portion of global sales. Because they are the most cost effective and convenient alternatives to public transportation, the category is likely to expand at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period. Several nations are aiming to boost the use of electric bicycles by enacting legislative and subsidy reforms to relieve pressure on public transportation networks.
The market is divided into three types of batteries: Lead-acid, nickel metal hydride, and lithium-ion. The market was dominated by sealed lead-acid batteries, accounting for most of the global market revenue. The segment is predicted to increase reasonably throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers prefer these batteries due to their low cost. Electric cars' appeal is also spurred by their low self-discharge capabilities and ease of production. On the other hand, the raw materials used to manufacture these batteries comprise very hazardous substances that leak millions of tonnes of lead into the environment.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The global micro mobility market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and the rest of the world. With the greater acceptance rate of micro-mobility cars in the north American area, the micro mobility market share is predicted to rise significantly throughout the forecast period. The north American area is expected to do well during the predicted period. During the forecast period, the Asia-pacific region of the micro mobility market is expected to develop at a quicker rate. The Asia-pacific region is expected to generate the most income in the next years because of the rising demand for micro-mobility cars in both commercial and industrial sectors.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Yamaha just unveiled a low-cost electric scooter in the shape of a vesper with an astonishingly small range in November 2020: Despite a sluggish start in the electric motorcycle and scooter market, Yamaha has recently made major strides. The new e-vino electric scooter is the Japanese company's latest product.
