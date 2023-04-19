Suspect Sought in a Defacing Private/Public Property Offense: 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest

There were 2,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,532 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Defacing Private/Public Property offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest.
At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect defaced a mural at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.