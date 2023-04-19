Suspect Sought in a Defacing Private/Public Property Offense: 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Defacing Private/Public Property offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect defaced a mural at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.