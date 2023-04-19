Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:02 pm, Second District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/a6ORgPLC6VE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.