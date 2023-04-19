Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1400 Block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:48 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, 31-year-old Johnathan Stoutamire, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

One of the additional suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.