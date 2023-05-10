Aprotic Solvents Market Size Expected To Reach $21.6 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aprotic Solvents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aprotic solvents market analysis. As per TBRC’s aprotic solvents market forecast, the aprotic solvents global market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the aprotic solvents industry is due to the growing infrastructural and construction activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aprotic solvents market share. Major players in the aprotic solvents industry include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Ineos Chemicals Company, Celanese Corporation, DuPont Conglomerate Company, AlzChem AG.

Aprotic Solvents Market Segments
●By Type: N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP), Toluene, Benzene, Acetone, Other Types
●By Source: Bio-Based, Synthetic
●By Application: Oil And Gas, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Equipment, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Applications
●By Geography: The global aprotic solvents industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aprotic solvent is a solvent with no hydrogen bonding, in which the proton is neither donated nor accepted (hydrogen). A solvent is a chemical compound in which a solute is dissolved. Solvents can be gaseous, solid, or liquid.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aprotic Solvents Market Trends
4. Aprotic Solvents Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aprotic Solvents Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


