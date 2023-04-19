Ceramic Tiles Market Size US$ 113.3 Billion, CAGR of 5.84%, Top Manufacturers and Forecast Analysis 2023-2028

Ceramic Tiles Market

Global ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 80.0 Billion in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.84%.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 80.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.84% during 2023-2028.

Ceramic tiles refer to thin eco-friendly products that are extensively used for flooring solutions. They are assembled from a mixture of water, natural clay, and sand molded to form a square or rectangular shape. Ceramic tiles are further exposed to heat in a kiln to eliminate the moisture content. They are commonly available as glazed wall and floor tiles that offer an aesthetic appearance at a reasonable price and are durable and easy to clean. As a result, ceramic tiles find extensive utilization in commercial, residential, and replacement applications, such as the construction of lanais, decks, patios, tabletops, etc.

Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

The escalating focus on sustainable development and the increasing construction activities across the globe are among the primary factors driving the ceramic tiles market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for eco-friendly materials and minerals to manufacture the anti-skid and anti-scratch products is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to promote the use of ceramic tiles in building and renovation practices is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising preference for modern residential spaces with aesthetic flooring solutions and the introduction of innovative product variants that emit minimal harmful gases during the production process, provide substantial resistance to high temperatures, are durable, and can withstand exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced methods, such as the incorporation of spray drying of clays, pressing and firing, and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation, and control, is expected to bolster the ceramic tiles market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

• Grupo Lamosa

• RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

• Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Floor Tiles

• Wall Tiles

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Replacement

Regional Insights:

• China

• Brazil

• India

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• Others

