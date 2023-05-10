Alumina Trihydrate Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the alumina trihydrate market trends. As per TBRC’s alumina trihydrate market forecast, the alumina trihydrate global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the alumina trihydrate industry is due to the increasing demand for non-halogenated flame retardants. North America region is expected to hold the largest alumina trihydrate market share. Major players in the alumina trihydrate industry include Albemarle Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Huber Engineered Materials, LKAB Minerals AB, MAL-Hungarian Aluminum Producer and Trading Co.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Segments

●By Type: Ground, Wet, Dry, Precipitate

●By Application: Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid

●By End-Use Industry: Plastic, Building and Construction, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals

●By Geography: The global alumina trihydrate industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Alumina trihydrate refers to a solid, odorless, powdery, and white substance used as a flame retardant and filler in glass, ceramics, inks, detergents, cosmetics, and plastics. This is extracted from bauxite ore using the Bayer process, with an average particle diameter of 80–100 microns. Its primary application is in the production of aluminum metal.

