Market Research Future

Electric truck Market Predictions 14.8%CAGR, Substantial Growth, Future Dynamics, and New Strategies by 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Electric truck market was worth USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 27.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).Factors such as increased government initiatives to promote e-mobility, stringent emission standards imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and lower battery costs drive growth in the electric truck market . However, the lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of electric trucks are expected to stifle market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased government initiatives to promote e-mobility, stringent emission standards imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and lower battery costs drive growth in the electric truck market.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6261 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ค๐ฌAB VolvoDaimler AGPACCAR Inc.Volkswagen AGBYD Company LimitedFurthermore, the rising demand for electric trucks in the logistics sector and the advancement of self-driving electric truck technology are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the electric truck market. Electric trucks have lower fuel and maintenance costs than conventional diesel trucks, which increases the overall market demand for this segment over the forecast period. It is a cost-cutting commodity for various organizations, resulting in increased revenues. Owners benefit from the adoption of electric trucks as well. An owner may receive additional financial benefits for incorporating electric trucks into their operations. This factor increases the overall market demand for electric trucks.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Electric trucks use electricity as their primary energy source for logistics and transportation. Typically, the trucks are powered by batteries that are then recharged. Short-haul electric trucks are becoming more popular because they use less energy and have lower carbon footprints.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ค๐ฌ:Hybrid Electric TruckPlug-in Hybrid Electric TruckBattery Electric TruckElectric Fuel Cell Truck๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐จ๐š๐๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ:Medium DutyLight DutyExtra Strength๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž:0-150 Miles151-300 MilesMore than 300 milesOthers๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Because of the high demand for electric trucks for logistics transport fleets, the North American region is expected to grow steadily. Because of the high adoption rate of electric pick-up trucks in the logistics sector, the European region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Rising pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to produce fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. Various market industries, such as automotive OEMs and component manufacturers, are investigating ways to develop and design trucks that can meet fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions standards.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced in February 2022 that the company would be six-fold the pace of its electric trucks and SUV segment. In addition, the company plans to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America between 2022 and 2023. With this plan, GM can increase its capacity to produce one million electric vehicles by 2025.RIVIAN, a California-based electric truck and SUV manufacturer, planned capacity expansion in its production facility in February 2022. The company plans to open its second manufacturing facility in East Atlanta, which will be capable of producing 400,000 vehicles per year.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-truck-market-6261 ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐žMicrocontroller Embedded Systems Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microcontroller-embedded-systems-market-911 Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/micro-hybrid-vehicles-market-5969 Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market-4664 Rubber Molding Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rubber-molding-market-1906 ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž -At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.In order to stay updated with the technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.