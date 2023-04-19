Electric truck Market Predictions 14.8%CAGR, Substantial Growth, Future Dynamics, and New Strategies by 2030
Electric truck Market Predictions 14.8%CAGR, Substantial Growth, Future Dynamics, and New Strategies by 2030NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric truck market was worth USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 27.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).
Factors such as increased government initiatives to promote e-mobility, stringent emission standards imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and lower battery costs drive growth in the electric truck market . However, the lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of electric trucks are expected to stifle market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased government initiatives to promote e-mobility, stringent emission standards imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and lower battery costs drive growth in the electric truck market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬
AB Volvo
Daimler AG
PACCAR Inc.
Volkswagen AG
BYD Company Limited
Furthermore, the rising demand for electric trucks in the logistics sector and the advancement of self-driving electric truck technology are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the electric truck market. Electric trucks have lower fuel and maintenance costs than conventional diesel trucks, which increases the overall market demand for this segment over the forecast period. It is a cost-cutting commodity for various organizations, resulting in increased revenues. Owners benefit from the adoption of electric trucks as well. An owner may receive additional financial benefits for incorporating electric trucks into their operations. This factor increases the overall market demand for electric trucks.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Electric trucks use electricity as their primary energy source for logistics and transportation. Typically, the trucks are powered by batteries that are then recharged. Short-haul electric trucks are becoming more popular because they use less energy and have lower carbon footprints.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬:
Hybrid Electric Truck
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck
Battery Electric Truck
Electric Fuel Cell Truck
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:
Medium Duty
Light Duty
Extra Strength
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:
0-150 Miles
151-300 Miles
More than 300 miles
Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Because of the high demand for electric trucks for logistics transport fleets, the North American region is expected to grow steadily. Because of the high adoption rate of electric pick-up trucks in the logistics sector, the European region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Rising pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to produce fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. Various market industries, such as automotive OEMs and component manufacturers, are investigating ways to develop and design trucks that can meet fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions standards.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced in February 2022 that the company would be six-fold the pace of its electric trucks and SUV segment. In addition, the company plans to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America between 2022 and 2023. With this plan, GM can increase its capacity to produce one million electric vehicles by 2025.
RIVIAN, a California-based electric truck and SUV manufacturer, planned capacity expansion in its production facility in February 2022. The company plans to open its second manufacturing facility in East Atlanta, which will be capable of producing 400,000 vehicles per year.
