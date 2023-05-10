Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Alcohol Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Alcohol Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the alcohol ethoxylates market. As per TBRC’s alcohol ethoxylates market forecast and trends, the alcohol ethoxylates global market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the alcohol ethoxylates industry is due to an increase in demand from the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest alcohol ethoxylates market share. Major players in the alcohol ethoxylates industry include Shell PLC., Sasol Limited, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation.
Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segments
●By Product: Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates, Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates, Other Products
●By Source: Natural, Synthetic
●By Application: Emulsifier, Dispersing Agent, Wetting Agent, Other Applications
●By End-Use: Cleaning, Metal Working, Textile Processing, Paper Processing, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-users
●By Geography: The global alcohol ethoxylates industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Alcohol ethoxylates refer to a type of nonionic surfactant with the general structure R(OCH2CH2)nOH with a hydrophobic alkyl chain connected via an ether bond to a hydrophilic ethylene oxide (EO) chain. They offer excellent detergency, both high and low foaming, as well as ethoxylates that quickly wet surfaces.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Trends
4. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
