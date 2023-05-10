Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Polybutylene Terephthalate PBT Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market. As per TBRC’s polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market forecast, the polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) global industry is due to the growing automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market share. Major players in the polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) industry include Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Segments
● By Type: Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate, Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate
● By Processing Method: Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Other Processing Methods
● By End-User Industry: Automotive, Extrusion, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-User Industries
● By Geography: The global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Polybutylene terephthalate refers to a high molecular semicrystalline engineering thermoplastic and a powerful, extremely crystalline synthetic resin created by the polymerization of terephthalic acid with butanediol.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Trends
4. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
