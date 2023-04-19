Condiments Market Size Expected to Surpass a Valuation of USD 13.8 Billion by 2030 Growing at a 5.20% CAGR | MRFR
Condiments Market is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030 and grow at a significant CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The market price of the Condiments Market is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion and a CAGR of 5.20% in the forecast period from 2022 – 2030.
Condiments are food additives used in food preparation to improve flavor. The global condiments market has different condiments such as spices, dressings, sauces & ketchup. These condiments are frequently used as dips to enhance the flavor of the food and are also used while cooking. The condiments market states that the clean label trend in the global food industry is driving the market's growth. The market expansion is also being boosted by using spices and seasonings as natural preservatives in meat and poultry products.
The improved flavor quality of condiments in food items drives the expansion of the global condiments market. The global market has seen an increase in demand due to the growing need for convenient food products that will improve the aroma and flavor of the food. Manufacturers of condiments have greater options due to the growing demand for organic condiments for more health-conscious customers. As a result, major competitors in the global market are focusing more on the growing demand from the health-conscious population by creating health claims about their new line of condiments. The global condiments market is experiencing growth opportunities due to the demand for health and wellness products.
The worldwide condiments market stopped operating temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market has lost some key investors, and the demand for items has decreased. However, the key investors used various tactics to deal with the situation. The global market has managed to preserve stability in the current environment and is expected to meet the needs of the condiments market in the forecast period.
Market Segments
The Condiments market is segmented into market type, distribution channels, and packaging type.
Based on type, the Condiments market is divided into spices, dressings, sauces & ketchup. Customers highly value these condiments as they are given options per their needs.
The Condiments market is divided into non-store-based and store-based based on distribution channels. Store-based is further divided into supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. The distribution channels ensure that customers receive what they want without difficulties.
Based on packaging type, the Condiments market is divided into pouches & sachets and bottles. Manufacturers often use these types of packaging to maintain the materials and products.
Regional Analysis
The Condiments market shows immense growth in regions like Europe, North America, Asia-pacific and South America.
The regional analysis shows that the largest Condiments market is in the Asia-Pacific region. The condiments are widely in the cuisine, driving the regional market's growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the global market is being aided by the rise in the number of fast-food restaurants in this region.
Industry News
In September 2022 – Kraft Heinz, a food company in Chicago, will offer 57 new sauce collections like mandarin orange, roasted garlic, and chili pepper varieties. The collection also has two honey flavors: hot chili and black truffle.
In September 2022 - Hawkshead Relish Company in the United Kingdom launched two new sauces: no soy 'soy' sauce and no fish 'fish' sauce.
