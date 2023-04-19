PVC Pipes Market Size to Reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, at Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.31% | Report by IMARC Group

PVC Pipes Market

Global PVC pipes market size to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐕𝐂 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global PVC pipes market size reached 23.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.

A PVC pipe is a type of plastic pipe made from polyvinyl chloride material. This pipe is created from a synthetic plastic polymer that is resilient, lightweight, and corrosion resistant. PVC pipes are highly adaptable and come in a wide variety of sizes and thicknesses. Consequently, they are widely utilized across industries, including residential and construction.

PVC Pipes Market Trends:

The expanding applications of PVC pipes across various industries represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, in the agricultural industry, they are used to supply water to plants and crops. PVC pipes are also used in plumbing systems in homes for conveying potable water. Moreover, the construction industry widely utilizes PVC pipes in cables, window profiles, roofing and flooring. The market is also being driven significantly by the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and durability of PVC pipes, which is facilitating their utilization, thus driving the market growth. The continual launch of more effective and better product variants by the manufacturers is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, ongoing infrastructural developments, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global PVC pipes market has also been examined with some of the top largest PVC pipes manufacturers being

• China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

• Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.

• Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

• Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG

• Plásticos Ferro S.L.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application and regional Insights.

Breakup by Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• HVAC

• Oil and Gas

Regional Insights:

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

