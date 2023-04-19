[Latest Report] Global Bread Market Size/Share Worth USD 291.29 Billion by 2030 at a 3.66% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bread Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 218.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 227.41 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 291.29 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.66% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Maple Leaf Foods, George Weston, Hostess Brands, Fuji Baking Group, Angel Bakeries, Bakkersland, Hindustan, Unilever Limited (HUL), Canada Bread, Brace’s Bakery, Finsbury Food Group, Grupo Bimbo, Associated British Foods, Lieke, Panera Bread, Britannia, Yamazaki Baking, Bakers Delight, Flowers Foods, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bread Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries), By Category (Conventional, Gluten-free), By Distributional channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Bakery, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Bread Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 218.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 227.41 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 291.29 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.66% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Across all food and beverage categories, including packaged bread, consumers are showing an increasing focus on health and wellness factors. As they become more health-conscious, consumers are scrutinizing the ingredients and nutritional content of the products they consume. This trend is driving the demand for healthier bread options.

The North America Bread Market:

The bread market in North America is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, driven by several key factors:

Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking healthier and more nutritious bread options, leading to a rise in demand for whole-grain, gluten-free, and low-carb bread. This trend is driving manufacturers to develop innovative and healthier bread products to meet the evolving preferences of consumers.

The demand for convenient and portable food options is driving the growth of the bread market in North America. Consumers are looking for bread products that are easy to grab and go and can be consumed on the move.

Despite the increasing popularity of low-carb diets, bread remains a staple food in North American households. The growing population and rising incomes are driving the consumption of bread, leading to an increase in demand for bread products.

The bread industry is experiencing rapid technological advancements, leading to improved production processes, product quality, and shelf life. This is allowing manufacturers to produce bread products that meet consumer demands while improving efficiency and profitability.

The demand for specialty bread, such as artisanal, organic, and sourdough bread, is increasing in North America. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these specialty bread products, leading to an increase in sales and revenue for manufacturers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 227.41 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 291.29 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 218.28 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.66% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Product Type, Category, Distributional channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

The European Bread Market:

The bread market in Europe is expected to grow over the forecast period, driven by several key factors:

Traditional Bread Consumption:

Bread is a staple food in many European countries, and traditional bread like baguettes, sourdough, and rye bread remain popular among consumers. This traditional bread consumption is driving the growth of the bread market in Europe.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bread market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bread market forward?

What are the Bread Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bread Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bread market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Rise of Artisanal Breads:

The artisanal bread segment is growing in Europe due to the demand for more natural, organic, and locally sourced bread products. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for artisanal bread, which is driving the growth of this segment in the market.

Changing Retail Landscape:

The retail landscape in Europe is changing, with the growth of discount stores and the increase in online shopping. This is leading to changes in the way bread products are marketed and distributed, creating new opportunities for growth in the market.

Regional-wise Insights

Regional analysis plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the bread market. The bread market is analyzed on the basis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America Bread Market

North America is one of the largest markets for bread, with the United States being the leading market in the region. The demand for bread in North America is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing health awareness, and a preference for convenient and easy-to-eat food options. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of gluten-free and low-carb bread options.

The Bread Market has Several Significant Prospects that are Likely to Shape its Future Growth:

Health and Wellness Trends:

With consumers becoming more health-conscious, the bread market is likely to see a continued shift towards healthier and more nutritious bread options. This includes bread made from whole grains, ancient grains, and alternative flours such as almond flour, as well as gluten-free and low-carb options.

The bread market has seen steady growth over the years, with global demand for bread products increasing. One of the main factors driving growth in the bread market is the rising population, as more people are consuming bread products as part of their daily diet.

Prominent Players:

Maple Leaf Foods

George Weston

Hostess Brands

Fuji Baking Group

Angel Bakeries

Bakkersland

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

Canada Bread

Brace’s Bakery

Finsbury Food Group

Grupo Bimbo

Associated British Foods

Lieke

Panera Bread

Britannia

Yamazaki Baking

Bakers Delight

Flowers Foods

Others

The global Bread market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Bread & Buns

Cakes & Pastries

By Category

Conventional

Gluten-free

By Distributional channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Bakery

Online

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

