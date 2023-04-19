[Latest Report] Global Bread Market Size/Share Worth USD 291.29 Billion by 2030 at a 3.66% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 2,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,447 in the last 365 days.
Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bread Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries), By Category (Conventional, Gluten-free), By Distributional channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Bakery, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030"
“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Bread Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 218.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 227.41 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 291.29 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.66% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”
Across all food and beverage categories, including packaged bread, consumers are showing an increasing focus on health and wellness factors. As they become more health-conscious, consumers are scrutinizing the ingredients and nutritional content of the products they consume. This trend is driving the demand for healthier bread options.
The North America Bread Market:
The bread market in North America is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, driven by several key factors:
The European Bread Market:
The bread market in Europe is expected to grow over the forecast period, driven by several key factors:
Traditional Bread Consumption:
Bread is a staple food in many European countries, and traditional bread like baguettes, sourdough, and rye bread remain popular among consumers. This traditional bread consumption is driving the growth of the bread market in Europe.
Rise of Artisanal Breads:
The artisanal bread segment is growing in Europe due to the demand for more natural, organic, and locally sourced bread products. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for artisanal bread, which is driving the growth of this segment in the market.
Changing Retail Landscape:
The retail landscape in Europe is changing, with the growth of discount stores and the increase in online shopping. This is leading to changes in the way bread products are marketed and distributed, creating new opportunities for growth in the market.
Bread Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries), By Category (Conventional, Gluten-free), By Distributional channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Bakery, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030
Regional-wise Insights
Regional analysis plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the bread market. The bread market is analyzed on the basis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America Bread Market
North America is one of the largest markets for bread, with the United States being the leading market in the region. The demand for bread in North America is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing health awareness, and a preference for convenient and easy-to-eat food options. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of gluten-free and low-carb bread options.
The Bread Market has Several Significant Prospects that are Likely to Shape its Future Growth:
Health and Wellness Trends:
With consumers becoming more health-conscious, the bread market is likely to see a continued shift towards healthier and more nutritious bread options. This includes bread made from whole grains, ancient grains, and alternative flours such as almond flour, as well as gluten-free and low-carb options.
Prominent Players:
The global Bread market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Category
By Distributional channel
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
