KaJ Labs Supports Campaign to List Lithosphere (LITHO) & Jot Art (JOT) on Huobi Global Exchange

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - The KaJ Labs team, core developers of the novel Lithosphere A.I blockchain support the voting campaign to list both LITHO and JOT on Huobi Global, a leading global blockchain asset financial service provider. JOT received over 3.5 million $HT votes during the previous round of the Huobi PrimeVote 3 campaign.

The Jot Art metaverse is an ecosystem within the Lithosphere community powered by the JOT token. In June 2022, Jot Art announced the 'Finesse' game series, which is a play-to-earn (P2E).

RPG available for Android devices and web platforms.

Jot Art games feature a player-owned economy, allowing players to own, buy, sell, and trade resources earned by playing the games and contributing to the ecosystem. Objects in the game are represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be used in the game or traded on secondary markets.

KaJ Labs has a long history in the mobile gaming industry through Jot Art, and the move to the proprietary Lithosphere blockchain enables the foundation to be even more creative and innovative.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. The Company is driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

