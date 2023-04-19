Augmented Reality: Patient Experience Trumps Misconceptions Around Injectables

Research finds that 40% of respondents would discourage others from using facial injectables

35% believe the use of injectables such as dermal fillers create unrealistic beauty standards

Meanwhile, 4 out of 5 people (78%) could not always correctly identify people who have used dermal fillers1

New global research,2 sponsored by Galderma and released today by leading filler brand Restylane®, has revealed the prevalent societal misconceptions and stereotypes facing the aesthetics industry. Forty percent of respondents admitted they would discourage others from using facial injectables to reduce wrinkles or provide volume. A further 34% said they believed the results of such treatments look fake and unnatural.

Despite holding these views, when the same respondents were presented with a range of images of people who had undergone filler treatments, the data told another story. On average, 4 out of 5 people could not always identify those who had received filler.3 This highlights the common misconceptions about these types of treatments and the results they deliver.

The perceptions surrounding the use of temporary fillers stand in stark contrast to those around the use of permanent beauty treatments such as tattoos, body piercings and dental corrections. Tattoos and body piercings are primarily seen as a positive form of self-expression (30% of respondents agreed for tattoos, and 24% for body piercings). Teeth straightening is viewed by 47% of respondents as a great way to enhance your appearance. Meanwhile, over a third of respondents (35%) believe fillers create unrealistic beauty standards and ideals, while 26% feel they can easily become addictive and 24% say they are an extreme option.

However, Restylane patient feedback data shows that 96% of people who used fillers felt their treatment exceeded expectations,4 and 95% of patients had maintained or enhanced the naturalness of their facial expressions after treatment.5,6

"This new research by Restylane highlights the perception that people are choosing procedures such as fillers because they lack confidence or are going to extremes to get their desired look. But this just isn't the case! The vast majority of the clients I see are opting for small, subtle changes that will help them create their own look and feel empowered to be the best version of themselves. In my opinion, these people are inherently self-confident, know their own minds and are simply taking control of their own looks." DR. LUIZ AVELAR PLASTIC SURGEON BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL

The prevalence of societal judgements and the impact they have on how people behave are laid bare in the study. Only 11% of respondents said they would be supportive if a friend or family member told them they were considering using fillers. In contrast, according to Restylane patient feedback, 99% of those who have received treatment would recommend Restylane to a friend.4,6

Media leads in debunking misconceptions

The results also reveal that people see the media as more progressive in its views about aesthetic treatments. 27% percent of respondents said the media portrays injectables as empowering, while just 13% would personally describe them this way. Adult Gen Z7 respondents displayed a more open-minded attitude toward aesthetic procedures and were more likely to see treatments of this nature as empowering (19% in this age group agreed versus 13% overall). They were almost three times more likely to feel positively toward fillers than those over 55 years old, only 7% of whom agreed. Younger consumers also feel that people seeking injectable treatments are inherently more confident.

"I'm finding the newer generation is even more open-minded and interested when it comes to injectables. They consider aesthetic treatments to further define and enhance how they look and feel. Given that Restylane studies show that those who use dermal fillers feel overwhelmingly positive about their treatment, we are likely to see more people using them as a means of empowerment." STEVEN DAYAN, M.D. FACIAL PLASTIC SURGEON, PROFESSOR AND DIRECTOR OF DENOVA RESEARCH CHICAGO, ILLNOIS, U.S.

The research appears ahead of a Restylane product placement spot in new action-comedy film Mafia Mamma, directed by Catherine Hardwicke of Twilight fame and co-starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci. Mafia Mamma celebrates female empowerment and sees Toni Collette's character challenging her comically clueless colleagues and their outdated attitudes about the reasons why women chose to undergo aesthetic treatments. While the film uses humor to highlight these stereotypes and the judgements people make about injectables, the attitudinal study highlights how these real-life judgements are still prevalent in society. Such beliefs have a tangible impact on the way people behave toward those considering fillers.

"We believe in championing everybody's right to pursue their own beauty ideals. Our research findings are shining a spotlight on some of the misconceptions people have about aesthetic treatments. In this way, we hope to better equip people to make the decision that is right for them, without worrying about external pressures and judgements." GERRY MUHLE HEAD OF GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT, AESTHETICS GALDERMA

About Restylane®

Restylane is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 26 years of achievement and over 55 million treatments worldwide. NASHA™ and OBT™ technologies make Restylane the world's most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.4,5

The Restylane portfolio of products includes Restylane, Restylane Lyft™, Restylane Kysse™, Restylane Volyme™, Restylane® Defyne™, Restylane® Refyne™, Restylane® EYELIGHT™, Restylane SKINBOOSTERS™ VITAL and Restylane SKINBOOSTERS™ VITAL LIGHT.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information, visit: www.galderma.com.

Footnotes

1 Injectables are aesthetic products which are injected under the skin for a variety of reasons. These include relaxing muscles to alleviate facial wrinkles and folds, or helping contour areas of the face or body, e.g., by restoring volume or adding projection. They often come in the form of products such as botulinum toxin or HA-fillers.

2 Research was carried out by YouGov surveying 9,733 people across the UK, U.S., Canada, Brazil, Germany and Thailand between January 17 and 27, 2023.

3 Respondents were shown six images of people who had used dermal fillers and were asked to indicate if they think the person in the image had used dermal fillers.

4 Andriopoulos B, et al. Presented at: AMWC Monte Carlo, Monaco. 2019.

5 Phillipp-Dormston W, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2020;19:1600–6.

6 Hilton S, et al. Dermatol Surg. 2018;44:261–9.6

7 Adult Gen Z includes those in the 18-24 age bracket.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006014/en/