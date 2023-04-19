Submit Release
CGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close

PARIS, France April 19th, 2023

First Quarter 2023 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results and host a question & answer session on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after the close of the markets.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET).
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET).

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

