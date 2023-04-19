Submit Release
Seadrill Limited Files its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") SDRL SDRL today announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report can be accessed on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and is also available on the Company's website (www.seadrill.com/investors).

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2022 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments.

