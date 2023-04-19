Government Cloud Market 2023-2028: Growth, Global Trends, Size, Share and Forecast Report

Government Cloud Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global government cloud market size reached US$ 32.7 Billion in 2022 & is expected to reach US$ 81.2 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.6% (2023-2028).

Government cloud refers to cloud computing and virtualization products developed specifically for government organizations and institutions. It enables federal agencies to host web applications, deliver citizen services, and enhance overall operational effectiveness. It offers security, better cost efficiency, flexibility, compliance, higher scalability, and improved reliability. It also aids in providing information regarding strategic transformation, creating documentation, configuring customized settings for backup, and developing teams to emphasize products. At present, government cloud services are available in varying delivery modes, such as platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the extensive adoption of digital services in government organizations. In addition, the widespread utilization of government cloud services across several industrial verticals for accessing the excessive amount of citizen data regarding policies, user logs, and systems represents another growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the integration of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for executing data backup, disaster recovery, and unstructured sequencing information is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by the leading market players for launching advanced technological solutions and various initiatives undertaken by the governments of numerous countries for strengthening infrastructure by developing cloud-based solutions are other factors augmenting the market growth.

Government Cloud Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global government cloud market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Oracle Corporation, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Salesforce.com Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and VMware Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global government cloud market based on component, deployment model, service model, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Breakup by Service Model:

• Infrastructure as a Service

• Platform as a Service

• Software as a Service

Breakup by Application:

• Server and Storage

• Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

• Security and Compliance

• Analytics

• Content Management

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

