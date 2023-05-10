Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Size Expected To Reach $16 Billion By 2027

Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the military simulation and virtual training market. As per TBRC’s military simulation and virtual training market forecast, the military simulation and training market size is expected to reach $16.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The increase in defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the military simulation and training industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest military simulation and virtual training industry share. Major players in the military simulation and virtual training market include CAE Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Segments

1) By Type: Live, Virtual, Constructive

2) By Environment: Synthetic, Gaming

3) By Technology: IoT (Internet Of Things), 5G (5th Generation Mobile Network), Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing And Master Data Management, AR (Augmented Reality) And VR (Virtual Reality), Digital Twin, Robotic Process Automation

4) By Platform: Land, Maritime, Airborne

5) By Application: Army, Aviation, Naval

Military simulation and training refers to the handling of military equipment and weapons using simulation technology, which saves time and labour and potentially reducing technical wear on weapons and equipment, and is widely used in many forms of military equipment training.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Trends

4. Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



