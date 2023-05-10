Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry Overview 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Companies

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the specialty oilfield chemicals market. As per TBRC’s specialty oilfield chemicals market forecast, the specialty oilfield chemicals market size is expected to grow to $13.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growth in the specialty oilfield chemicals industry is due to increasing oil and gas demand. North America region is expected to hold the largest specialty oilfield chemicals market share. Major specialty oilfield chemicals companies include BASF SE, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Halliburton.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Segments

•By Type: Demulsifiers, Inhibitors And Specialty Oilfield Chemical Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Other Types

•By Terrain Type: Onshore, Offshore

•By Application: Production Chemicals, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global specialty oilfield chemicals industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Specialty oilfield chemicals refer to the chemical components of different compounds for oil and gas extraction processes. These chemicals are necessary to facilitate the handling, transportation, and production of crude oil.

