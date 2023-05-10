Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s 2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 2-ethylhexanol market. As per TBRC’s 2-ethylhexanol global market forecast, the 2-ethylhexanol global market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the 2-ethylhexanol industry is due to the growing automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 2-ethylhexanol market share. Major players in the 2-ethylhexanol industry include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Grupa Azoty S.A.

2-Ethylhexanol Market Segments

● By Type: Sapphire, Ruby, Emery

● By Delivery Form: Bulk Containers, Flexitanks, Drums Or IBC(Intermediate Bulk Containers)

● By Application: Plasticizers, Non-phthalate, Phthalate, 2-EH nitrate, 2-EH acrylate, Other Applications

● By End-User: Paint And Coatings, Adhesives, Chemicals, Building And Construction, Other End Users

● By Geography: The global 2-ethylhexanol industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

2-Ethylhexanol is an 8-carbon branched-chain oxo alcohol having a high boiling point and sluggish evaporation charge. It serves as a sequence terminator in synthesizing condensation polymers and as an intermediate for plasticizers.

