Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the isopropyl alcohol market. As per TBRC’s isopropyl alcohol market forecast, the isopropyl alcohol market size is expected to grow to $6.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.
The rising usage of personal care products and cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the isopropyl alcohol industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest isopropyl alcohol industry share. Major players in the isopropyl alcohol market include The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS Group Limited, Shell PLC., ExxonMobil Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Kellin Chemicals(zhangjiagang)Co Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp.
Isopropyl Alcohol Market Segments
1) By Grade: 70% IPA, 90% IPA
2) By Production Method: Indirect Hydration, Direct Hydration
3) By Application: Antiseptic And Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Other Applications
4) By End-Use: Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Paints And Coatings, Chemical, Other End-Uses
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8452&type=smp
Isopropyl alcohol is a colorless, volatile flammable organic compound consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen molecule in the C3H8O formula usually derived from the reaction of propylene with sulphuric acid followed by hydrolysis and commonly used in making cosmetics, skin, and hair preparations, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, lacquer formulations, dye solutions, antifreeze, soaps, window cleaners due to its antibacterial properties.
Read More On The Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isopropyl-alcohol-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Trends
4. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Diuretics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report
Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report
Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-footprint-management-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn