Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the isopropyl alcohol market. As per TBRC’s isopropyl alcohol market forecast, the isopropyl alcohol market size is expected to grow to $6.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The rising usage of personal care products and cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the isopropyl alcohol industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest isopropyl alcohol industry share. Major players in the isopropyl alcohol market include The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS Group Limited, Shell PLC., ExxonMobil Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Kellin Chemicals(zhangjiagang)Co Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp.

Isopropyl Alcohol Market Segments

1) By Grade: 70% IPA, 90% IPA

2) By Production Method: Indirect Hydration, Direct Hydration

3) By Application: Antiseptic And Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Paints And Coatings, Chemical, Other End-Uses

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8452&type=smp

Isopropyl alcohol is a colorless, volatile flammable organic compound consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen molecule in the C3H8O formula usually derived from the reaction of propylene with sulphuric acid followed by hydrolysis and commonly used in making cosmetics, skin, and hair preparations, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, lacquer formulations, dye solutions, antifreeze, soaps, window cleaners due to its antibacterial properties.

Read More On The Isopropyl Alcohol Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isopropyl-alcohol-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Trends

4. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diuretics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-footprint-management-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model