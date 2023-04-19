Liquid Packaging Market Size to Reach US$ 462.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 4.49%

Global liquid packaging market segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, technology and end user.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global liquid packaging market size reached US$ 352.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 462.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.49% during 2023-2028.

Liquid packaging represents multilayer packaging materials utilized to protect various liquid products, including water, juices, milk, purees, and sauces, from spills and other chemical or physical causes. They mostly comprise of films, bottles, containers, stand-up pouches, cartons, squeezable tubes, and bag-on boxes. These liquid packaging products offer a barrier and protect the contents from light exposure or contamination owing to external bacteria and viruses. They are extremely durable and lightweight and reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, liquid packaging solutions find widespread applications across several sectors, such as chemical, food, and beverage (F&B), personal care, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Liquid Packaging Market?

The elevating need for packaged beverage products among the masses, on account of numerous benefits, including improved freshness, enhanced shelf life, reduced chance of wastage, etc., is primarily driving the liquid packaging market. Apart from this, the increasing customization of the packages to suit the diverse needs of the consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the shifting preferences toward lightweight packaging solutions to save energy and the development (R&D) activities for introducing recyclable polymers as alternatives to traditional petroleum-based polymers are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising usage of plastics for beverage packaging as they provide thermo-sealability, microwave ability, and ability to mold in unlimited sizes and shapes, is further propelling the global market. Besides this, the growing use of the product in e-commerce segments to ensure the safety of liquid contents during transportation and storage is expected to bolster the liquid packaging market over the forecasted period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-packaging-market/requestsample

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:

o Paperboard

o Plastics

o Glass

o Metal

o Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

o Flexible

o Rigid

Breakup by Technology:

o Aseptic Liquid Packaging

o Blow Molding

o Form Fill Seal

Breakup by End User:

o Food and Beverage

o Personal Care

o Pharmaceutical

o Household Care

o Industrial

o Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• Billerudkorsnas AB

• Constantia Flexibles

• Coveris

• Evergreen Packaging

• Gerresheimer AG

• LiquiBox

• Mondi plc

• Sidel (The Tetra Laval Group)

• Smurfit Kappa Group plc

• and Sonoco Products Company.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-packaging-market

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭-

Global Chemical Packaging Market Research Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-packaging-market

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Research Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-flexible-packaging-market

Global Contract Packaging Market Research Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-packaging-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.