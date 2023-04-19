Automotive Seat Market to Show Incredible Revenue Growth by 2030 | Johnson Controls , Lear Corporation, Fisher
Automotive Seat Market to Show Incredible Revenue Growth by 2030 | Johnson Controls , Lear Corporation, Fisher, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS Tech CorporationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
In 2021, the automotive seat market was worth USD 258.46 billion. By 2030, the automotive seat market is expected to rise from USD 56.2 billion to USD 99.8 billion. Automakers are focusing on the development of lightweight interior parts to improve fuel efficiency. The innovation made in the vehicle seats results in the growth of the market. Leading suppliers of seat structures bring advanced manual and power adjuster technology and comfort components to the table, creating intelligent concepts for the vehicle interior.
The key factors driving the growth of the automotive seat market in 2022 include rising rider comfort, manufacturers' focus on lightweight seats, accelerating technological advancements, expansion in the automotive industry, and others. The automakers are going forward with the intention of innovating their products. The primary emphasis is on smart seats for smart automobiles that will improve the level of comfort offered by the seat. The market will grow during the review period as a result of the innovation built into the car seats. The development of lightweight interior components is being prioritized by automakers in developing countries in order to improve fuel efficiency, which will drive market expansion throughout the study period.
These suppliers also use software and sensorics to connect mechatronic components. They strive to gain comprehensive expertise in development, assembly and logistics for complete seat systems and metal structures. COVID-19 temporarily halted the automotive seat industry; however, the automotive industry showing positive trends in recent years significantly influenced the financial results in 2022 and improved margins.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The management trends in the market are reinforcing the level of growth that can be achieved in the current market scenario. The variations seen in terms of strategy implementation and creation are modifying the development pace of the market. The market is also well equipped to meet the challenges and keep up with the dynamic growth trends efficiently. The market contenders are making considerable adjustments to minimize the incidence of competitive disadvantage. The development patterns are reworked in tandem to the customer likings to realize the highest growth, and in the long run, viability. The plan formulation process in the market has become notably easier in which deviations are well accounted for, this approach increases the overall success of these plans in the market. The context for growth plans also has inspired the market for possible new entrants.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Johnson Controls (U.S)
Lear Corporation (U.S)
Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)
TS Tech Corporation Ltd (Japan)
DURA Automotive Systems (U.S)
IFB Automotive (India)
Fisher and Company (Austria)
Magna International Inc (Canada)
Aktis Engineering Solutions (India)
Marter Automotive Seating Systems (Turkey).
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Bench
Bucket
Folding
Others
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Powered
Heated
Powered & Heated
Standard
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Genuine Leather
Synthetic Leather
Fabric
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The regional analysis of the automotive seat market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to control the automotive seat market through the forecast period owing to the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in developing nation such as China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific has observed the maximum production of commercial and passenger vehicle, owing to which, the demand for installation of seats with the latest technology, is set to rise. This will motivate the market in the Asia Pacific region. The European region is likely to be the next chief market, and is anticipated to lead owing to surging demand of high-end cars in the European region. The high-end cars will expect involve the latest technology to be installed in the vehicles, which will result in the amplified use of seats in the vehicles.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬:
Oct 2018 Tachi-S Engineering USA who is a leader in automotive seating, has lately made main enhancements to its seat testing capabilities in the North American region. The need to improve environmental condition testing, the company has added one walk-in and one cabinet, two new Weisstechnik Environmental Chambers, to its Farmington Hills, Michigan location. The chambers permit high/low humidity, rapid temperature change rates, high/low temperature, or combined environmental testing.
