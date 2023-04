Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: The Immuno-Oncology Assay Market Analysis

Immuno-oncology assay Market - AMR

The Immuno-oncology assays market accounted for $2,769 million in 2018, and is expected to reach 6,179 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Immuno-oncology is an area of scientific research involved in investigating that how immune system can fight cancers. It is a procedure used to find out the potential of the immune system to fight against cancer cells. Further, cancer has become one the most frequent causes of mortality in western industrialized countries. Immune oncological approaches are serving to determine new potent curative cancer treatment that could possibly even lead to the eradication of most types of cancer.

The immuno-oncology assay market is rapidly growing, as immuno-oncology has emerged as one of the most promising areas in cancer treatment. Immuno-oncology assays play a crucial role in the development and evaluation of cancer immunotherapies, which harness the patient's immune system to fight cancer. In this report, we will provide an in-depth analysis of the immuno-oncology assay market, including key trends, drivers, and challenges.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐”๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง 2023 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6444

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

The global immuno-oncology assays market size accounted for $2,769 million in 2018, and is expected to reach 6,179 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026 , driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising adoption of immuno-oncology therapies, and growing demand for personalized medicine. The market is segmented by assay type, technology, application, and end-user.

๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

The immuno-oncology assay market is segmented into three types: predictive biomarkers, prognostic biomarkers, and diagnostic biomarkers. Predictive biomarkers are expected to dominate the market, owing to their ability to predict response to immunotherapy.

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ

The immuno-oncology assay market is segmented by technology into PCR, flow cytometry, immune histochemistry, and others. PCR is expected to dominate the market, owing to its accuracy and sensitivity in detecting biomarkers.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (289 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immuno-oncology-assay-market/purchase-options

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

The immuno-oncology assay market is segmented by application into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. Lung cancer is expected to dominate the market, owing to the high incidence of the disease.

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

The immuno-oncology assay market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research centers. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption of immunotherapy in cancer treatment.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The immuno-oncology assay market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of key market players and high adoption of immunotherapy.

๐ƒ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6444

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐จ-๐จ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ฌ

โ€ข Agilent Technologies

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche

โ€ข HTG Molecular Diagnostics

โ€ข Illumina

โ€ข Merck

โ€ข NanoString Technologies

โ€ข PerkinElmer

โ€ข Qiagen

โ€ข Sartorius

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:

Depending on product, consumables was the leading segment of the global immune-oncology assay market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the share of 42% of the market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

By technology, the PCR segment accounted for the largest market share of 60% in 2018.

As per application, the research segment held the highest market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the market during the analysis period.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ -

๐”.๐’. ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-digital-therapeutics-market-A06701

๐•๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/veterinary-oncology-market-A07139

๐Œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‚๐ฒ๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-cytogenetics-market-A12298