AAC Blocks And Panels Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “AAC Blocks And Panels Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AAC blocks and panels market. As per TBRC’s AAC blocks and panels market forecast, the AAC blocks and panels market is expected to reach $25.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

An increase in construction activities is expected to boost the growth of the AAC block and panel industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest AAC blocks and panels industry share. Major players in the AAC blocks and panels market include JK Laxmi Cement, Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., Xella International, CSR Ltd., Forterra PLC.

AAC Blocks And Panels Market Segments

1) By Type: Blocks, Panels, Lintels, Other Types

2) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By End-User: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks and panels refer to a fresh mixture that rises like bread dough and is made up of fine aggregates, cement, and an expansion agent. This particular concrete has an air content of 80%. It can be used for building materials including walls, floors, and roofs.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AAC Blocks And Panels Market Trends

4. AAC Blocks And Panels Market Drivers And Restraints

5. AAC Blocks And Panels Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

