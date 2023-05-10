Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market. As per TBRC’s n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market forecast, the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) global market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market global share. Major players in the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry include BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segments
● By Type: Recycled, Fresh
● By Purity: 99.90%, 99.50%, Other Purities
● By End-Use: Paints And Coatings, Electronics, Automotive, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other End-Uses
● By Geography: The global n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is a water-miscible solvent. It is used as a drug solubilizer and penetration enhancer in humans and animals, yet its bioactivity properties remain elusive.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Trends
4. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
