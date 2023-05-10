Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the foot and mouth disease vaccine market. As per TBRC’s foot and mouth disease vaccine market forecast, the food and mouth disease vaccine market is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.92%.

The growing livestock population is driving the foot and mouth disease vaccine industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest foot and mouth disease vaccine industry share. Major players in the foot and mouth disease vaccine market include Godrej Agrovet Limited, Biogénesis Bago, Merial, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Limor de Colombia, Msd Animal Health.

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Segments

1) By Vaccine Type: Conventional Vaccines, Oil Based Vaccines, Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines, Emergency Vaccines

2) By Animal Type: Cattle, Pig, Sheep and Goat, Other Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Government Organizations, Distributors/ Pharmacies, Private Vet, Other Distribution Channels

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccinations are medications intended to improve the immune system's defences against the disease in animals. FMD is a serious and extremely contagious illness that affects all cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer, and pigs. Animals suffering from foot-and-mouth illness have a high body temperature, which is followed by blisters, most notably on the feet and in the mouth.

