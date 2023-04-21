Ergo21’s Sports Seat Cushion Comes with Liquicell Technology that Improves Blood Flow
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, a leading provider of ergonomic products, is proud to introduce its Sports Seat Cushion, designed to provide enhanced comfort and support for anyone who sits for long periods of time. It is designed for people who are tired of sitting in uncomfortable chairs, bleachers’ stadium seating or those that experience discomfort while watching or playing sports. The Ergo21's car seat support for lower back pain targets people who suffer from lower back pain or discomfort in the hips after long hours of sitting. This ergonomic design and superior cushioning of this pillow ensure that the person has less pain and experiences comfort while watching a game. The cushion is specifically designed to provide targeted support for the lower back and hips, two areas that often experience discomfort during prolonged sitting. It features a unique combination of foam and gel that conforms to the body shape, providing superior cushioning and support where it is needed the most.
“Our Sports Seat Cushion is the perfect addition to any fitness regimen, such as seasoned athlete or a beginner looking to get in shape,” said Steve Gambhir, President at Ergo21. “We designed this cushion to provide targeted support and comfort, which helps the users stay focused and perform at their best.” Highlighting the features of the product, Mr. Gambhir said, “The key feature of this lumbar support cushion for chairs is its ability to relieve pressure points and improve circulation. This can help reduce the risk of developing pressure sores and numbness, which can be common with prolonged sitting. The cushion also helps improve posture, which can reduce strain on the back and hips. The cushion is versatile and can be used in a variety of settings. It is perfect for use in cars, trucks, and SUVs, providing support and comfort during long drives. It is versatile and can be used in office chairs, wheelchairs, gaming chairs, and other seating arrangements that require prolonged sitting.” The cushion's non-slip bottom ensures it stays in place, providing a stable and secure seating experience. The Sports Seat Cushion is easy to use and maintain. It is made with high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting. A good quality pressure cushion is important to make sure that the person has sufficient support on their sit bones, neck, and back. The right firmness, material quality, and ease of usage are some important criteria, which should be taken into consideration.
"We understand the importance of staying comfortable while sitting for extended periods, and we're confident that our cushion will help boost performance and reduce the risk of pain and injury. Our Sports Seat Cushion is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their comfort and performance during physical activities,” added Mr. Gambhir. “We’re confident that our customers will love this cushion and the benefits it provides.”
There are numerous varieties of lumbar back support cushions in the company's extensive product line, which are effective in a wide range of health issues such as sciatica, degenerated discs, compressed discs, fidgeting, coccydynia, hip pain, groin pain, and so on. The Ergo21 Sports cushion for chairs comes in four sizes – Regular (175 lbs or small), Large (175+ lbs), Large Deluxe (200 lbs), and XL (250+ lbs).
Mr. Gambhir discussed the company's future plans and said, "Innovation is our key to developing distinctive products that are affordable, effective, and simple to use." Our ergonomic cushion is one of the best cushions for added comfort. Our cushions are the most popular items on the market due to their excellent functionality, versatility, and low maintenance requirements. We are constantly evolving by adding new features and improving the quality of our existing products, such as bicycle and meditation cushions. If one is looking for an alternative to gel and memory foam cushions, take a look at our product offerings.”
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology employs a combination of low-viscosity fluids strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls soft tissue compression and reduces shear stress and skin friction. This reduces perpendicular pressure and provides support for sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion has four hand-stitched water membranes that make it comfortable to sit for hours by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight and pliable, with urethane membranes sealed in a low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute pressure and make it possible to sit for extended periods of time. Ergo21 received a specific-density open cell foam with a specific cell size from a nearby US foundry, which is designed to absorb road vibrations without causing discomfort to the muscles used for sitting. Then, on top, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied to improve blood flow while protecting delicate skin tissues.
About Ergo21
Ergo21 is a pioneer in the development of innovative ergonomic products that aim to improve the health, comfort, and performance of people in a variety of industries. To ensure customer satisfaction, the company is committed to providing high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service. The company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon for its extensive line of lumbar support cushions, which includes wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more. LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillowcases are among the products that will be added to the company's product line.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.