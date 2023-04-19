Students of Northwestern University Celebrate Vibrant Hindu Community & Stand in Solidarity Against Hinduphobic Attacks

Amar Shah (Hindu Chaplain), Arushi Tiwari (Hindu YUVA Vice President), Tahera Ahmed ( Associate Chaplain, Director of Interfaith Engagement)
EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu YUVA and OM at Northwestern came together to host the “Wildcat Hindu Experience,” an event planned to provide a safe space for Hindu students to share their experiences on campus. The event was sponsored by the Religious and Spiritual Life Office at Northwestern and supported by Northwestern Seva and Hillel, the Sikh and Jewish student organizations, respectively. Amar Shah, the Hindu Chaplain, and Tahera Ahmad who is the Associate University Chaplain, and the Director of Interfaith Engagement at Northwestern addressed the gathering of 35 attendees on April 13, 2023. Student leaders like Arushi Tiwari and Sparsh Gautam from Hindu YUVA, Kushal Mungee from OM, and Hannah Nemeth from Hillel spoke in support of creating a safe space for Hindu students and organizations without any interference.
The Hindu YUVA team at Northwestern continues to showcase the diversity and inclusivity the Hindu tradition has to offer by celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Mahashivratri, organizing educational seminars on Hinduism, and collaborating with other faith-based student organizations. Their efforts towards diversity were recognized by Northwestern with the Wildcat Impact Award in the Winter 2023 quarter.
In addition to the celebration of expression of the Hindu faith, the “Wildcat Hindu Experience” was an important event where Hindu students were able to come together and demonstrate their resiliency in the face of recent attacks aimed at individual Hindu students and Hindu student organizations. Jewish student leaders from Hillel, Chaplains Shah and Ahmad, and Dean of Students, Mona Dugo, spoke in solidarity with the Hindu students. “The pain of experiencing Hinduphobia was sad to listen to from the students who spoke their vulnerability out with a lot of bravery”, said Mona Dugo. Sparsh Gautam, President of Hindu YUVA, and Kushal, Co-President of OM at Northwestern, acknowledged that the baseless accusations and attacks against individuals for merely practicing their faiths have no space in diverse and vibrant communities. The solidarity shown by representatives of Sikh and Jewish student leaders along with Hindu and Muslim Chaplains is an attestation to the positive work of Hindu YUVA and OM and a strong interfaith community.
Through events like the “Wildcat Hindu Experience”, Hindu YUVA will continue to engage interfaith community and leaders while advocating for the safety of and freedom for all Hindu students on campus. Hindu students on campus will fight Hinduphobia and continue to speak up for our right to practice, preserve, promote, and protect our faith. Hindu YUVA, OM at Northwestern, and the entire Hindu student community remains appreciative of the larger community support from the Chaplaincy and University administration.
Contact
Viswajith Mallampati
Hindu YUVA
contact@hinduyuva.org