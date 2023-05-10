Global Ethoxylates Market Size, Share, Report, Trends And Drivers For The Forecast Period

Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ethoxylates market. As per TBRC’s ethoxylates market forecast, the ethoxylates market is expected to reach $16.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growth in the ethoxylates industry is due to increase in demand from the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethoxylates market share. Major ethoxylates companies include BASF, Huntsman International LLC., Clariant AG, Sasol Limited, Ineos Group Ltd.

Ethoxylates Market Segments

• By Product: Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Ethyl Ester, Glyceride, Other Products

• By Application: Household And Personal Care, Institutional And Industrial Cleaning, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Detergents, Personal Care, Ointments And Emulsions, Herbicides, Insecticides, Foam Control And Wetting Agents, Lubricants And Emulsifiers, Other End-Uses

• By Geography: The global ethoxylates industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethoxylate is a chemical that is created by adding epoxides/ethylene oxide (EO) in the required molar ratio to substrates such as alcohol, acid, amine, or vegetable oils in a block-by-block or at-random way. Ethoxylates play a significant role in personal care items like toothpaste, shampoo, shower gel, hair conditioner, and cosmetics.

