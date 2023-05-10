Global EDM Wire Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

EDM Wire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “EDM Wire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the EDM wire market. As per TBRC’s EDM wire global market forecast, the EDM wire market is expected to reach $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.91%.

The proliferating automotive industry is driving the growth of the EDM wire industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest EDM wire industry share. Major players in the EDM wire market include Berkenhoff GmbH, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Novotec, Opecmade, Inc., Oki Electric Cable Co., Ltd., Thermo Compact.

EDM Wire Market Segments

1) By Wire Type: Brass, Zinc-Coated, Non-Coated

2) By Industry: Aerospace, Industrial And General Mechanics, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, Other Industries

EDM wire is a wire used in electrical discharge machining (EDM) to cut or shape a workpiece, often made of conductive material. Electrical discharge machining removes metal from the work surface as a result of metal erosion caused by an electrical discharge between the tool's two electrodes (cathode) and the work surface's anode.

