Biopreservation Market Size Expected To Reach $11.5 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biopreservation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biopreservation market trends. As per TBRC’s biopreservation market forecast, the biopreservation market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.50 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the biopreservation industry is due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest biopreservation market share. Major players in the biopreservation industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., VWR International LLC, Custom Biogenic System, BioCision LLC, Princeton Cryotech Inc., Lifeline Scientific Inc.

Biopreservation Market Segments

• By Type: Biopreservation Equipment, Biopreservation Media

• By Biospecimen: Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells, Other Biospecimens

• By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications

• By End User: Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biopreservation industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biopreservation is defined as the use of microorganisms and their metabolic byproducts to increase food safety and shelf life. It is used to preserve biospecimens for a longer period and shield them from any harm outside their native environment. Biospecimens are samples of materials such as urine, blood, tissue, cells, DNA, and others that are kept in a biorepository for future research or utilized for a lab test.

